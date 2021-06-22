Russia won’t back US efforts to involve other states in arms control regime — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia will not join the US attempts to expand the arms control regime to other countries, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday speaking at the international nuclear policy videoconference of the Carnegie Foundation.

"We will not join in the US efforts to either pressure or convince others to join just because some think that it is time to move to a trilateral or multilateral format. It is not up for discussion," he said.

The senior diplomat stressed that Moscow and Washington should not divert their attention to engage other countries but should rather focus on working in the bilateral format, particularly considering that some time has already passed since the New START treaty was officially extended.