ICRC president positively assesses cooperation with Russia, including in Syria, Karabakh

GENEVA, June 22. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has a good level of cooperation with Russia, including in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia is a key player on the global arena and can play a serious role in crisis situations, ICRC President Peter Maurer told TASS on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Moscow.

On June 23, he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will take part in the Moscow conference on international security.

"Russia, as a country with a rich history and the permanent member of the UN Security Council, is no doubt one of the key players at the international arena and has a role to play in a number of serious crisis situations, where the ICRC operates," said the ICRC president. "In these contexts, we interact with many actors of influence, including Russia. We have a good level of cooperation with the Russian Federation at many levels, be it in the field as for example in contexts like Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh and through our permanent dialogue in Moscow, Geneva and other capitals."

"In every context we work, it is critical that influential actors integrate the humanitarian concerns into the other issues they are focused on and over the years we see that Russia is doing that," he noted.

He said he was convinced that "through joint efforts of all actors, especially the States like Russia as high contracting parties to the Geneva Conventions, can bring us closer to the goal of mitigating humanitarian challenges in armed conflicts."

Touching upon his upcoming talks with the Russian top diplomat, Maurer said he was "always pleased" to have a opportunity to meet with Lavrov and was "looking forward to a productive discussion on key humanitarian issues."

"ICRC interacts with Russia in several places and it is always important to meet and discuss the activities, plans and issues of mutual humanitarian concern. Over past years the number of contexts where we cooperate with Russia on humanitarian issues have multiplied, so currently it is even more important to keep the conversation going, exchange views and look for best possible solutions," he added.