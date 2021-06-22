Russia ready to continue dialogue with US on strategic agenda — UN envoy

GENEVA, June 22. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue systematic dialogue with the US on the strategic agenda, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday at the session of the Conference on Disarmament.

"We are ready to continue the systematic conversation with the US on the strategic agenda," he noted. The diplomat expressed hope that the impetus that rose from the meeting between the Russian and US presidents "will make it ultimately possible to reach stable agreements to reduce tensions and strengthen international security." -0-aba

Gatilov underlined that the five-year extension of the Treaty on the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START), which became reality due to Russia’s persistent policy, gives hope for a new dialogue "on current issues of the international security and strategic stability." The Russian-American summit hosted by Geneva on June 16 served as another step in this direction. One of its most crucial results is that the leaders issued a joint statement where they reached the understanding that there cannot be winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be waged. "This basis can be used to construct an updated global security architecture, equal and indivisible for all," Gatilov concluded.