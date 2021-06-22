Venezuela ready to see monitors from around the world at its elections — foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. At the forthcoming elections Venezuela will be prepared to see monitoring missions from around the world, including Russia, the European Union and Turkey, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We are always ready to receive such missions. We are inviting the European Union, Russia and Turkey. We will be prepared to welcome the whole world to show you how our election system works," he said.

Arreaza recalled that the Venezuelan government earlier invited monitors from the United Nations and the European Union to its elections in 2018 and 2020.

"As a result, a decision was made not to send observer missions," he said. This year, Arreaza went on to say, the EU would send an assessment team. The report it will present will be used as a basis for a decision whether to delegate observers in the future.

Earlier, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said the authorities hoped to see monitors from the EU at the regional elections, due on November 21, 2021.