Russia appreciates friends' commitment, not their number — Zakharova

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia's true friends are the countries that do not betray, and when it comes to such matters, it is worth turning to history, while speculations about quantity are wrong, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the YouTube Channel Solovyov Live in response to some analytical remarks claiming that Russia is at odds with everybody and has no friends left.

"Is it the number of friends that really counts? The question about how many friends someone has is wrong in principle and not only when it comes to international relations. It is faulty in universal terms, when we talk about our life in general. It is not digits that measure friendship. Whenever we talk about friends, be it our personal friends or on the global scale, they are those, who do not betray," Zakharova said.

In her opinion, while reading speculations about friends in international relations for better understanding it is necessary to turn to history.

"Today is an excellent occasion for this," Zakharova said. "We are recalling a tragic day in our history: June 22, when on a sunny day like the one we are having today the Great Patriotic War began 80 years ago."

Whenever someone says that Russia's friends are few, it is necessary to recall history each time, Zakharova believes.

"Many things will get clear then: who is a true friend, who is a true ally, and who is a partner. To realize this one should proceed from the national interests," she said.