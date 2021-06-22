Russian envoy says it is necessary to resolve diplomatic property issue

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov believes it is necessary to resolve the issue of returning diplomatic property seized in the US to Russia.

"You remember, it was seized, we were deprived of many buildings, real estate. We will insist, and we will never put up with the situation, when we are denied the opportunity to use certain Russian state property items. This is our property, and only we have the right to manage this property and decide, what to do with it," Antonov told reporters.

He stressed that the return of Russian diplomatic property was an acute problem.