US conducts immoral policy towards Kiev, speculating on financial aid, diplomat says

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Washington is pursuing immoral policy towards Kiev, flirting with Ukraine’s authorities when needed and speculating on financial support, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told 60 Minutes program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The diplomat commented on a recent report of Politico newspaper on a suspended military aid to Ukraine to the tune of $100 mln and the White House’s denial, noting that this was "one of examples" of how Washington conducts an absolutely immoral policy towards Kiev.

"This is a classic game of the US with Ukraine. This is maneuvering and flirting. This is a constant deceit of Ukrainian citizens throughout many years," the diplomat stressed.

According to Zakharova, the US declares that it gives such a $100 mln tranche for military assistance if this is advantageous for it. If the situation changes, it immediately starts retracting its words.