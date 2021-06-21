State Duma elections must be transparent, civilized, without empty promises — Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the State Duma elections to be fair and transparent, and that the intense competition during the electoral period will stay within a civilized discussion, without insults and promises that are impossible to live up to.

"It is the common goal of all of us, parliamentary factions included, to hold the elections in a clean, fair, transparent and open fashion. In strict compliance with the law," Putin told lawmakers Monday.

According to the President, it is necessary "for the natural intense competition to take the form of a civilized, substantial discussion without mutual accusations, insults and empty promises that are impossible to live up to."

"I very much hope that our country has passed this stage and left it back in the 1990s," the head of state noted.

"Only this kind of meaningful style of electoral competition, respect to the opponents and, most importantly, to the citizens, will facilitate a progressive, qualitative development of parliamentarism and the multi-party system in Russia," Putin believes.

He added that this approach will increase people’s trust in all institutions of power, which is the most necessary and the strongest basis for progress and the achievement of the national development goals.

"I am certain that Russian voters will support those parties and candidates during the September election, who hold serving their Homeland, their Motherland as their highest priority," Putin told lawmakers.

He noted that the State Duma agenda pays special attention to the issues of security of the people, national defense capabilities, combating crime and corruption.

"I would like to emphasize that the leaders of all Duma factions, lawmakers from different political forces always speak unanimously, when dealing with matters of external security, foreign policy and protection of the interests of our country and our people," the president noted.