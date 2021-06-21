Too early to speak about Armenian elections’ impacts on situation in Karabakh — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. It is too early to speak about any impacts of the parliamentary polls in Armenia that were held just on Sunday on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

"Elections have just been held. So far, it is difficult to say how these results may tell on the outlay of political life in new conditions. Let us wait for a new government to be formed," he said when asked how the results of the Armenian elections could tell on the stability of the situation in the region.

"At least, we believe that the trilateral agreement that stopped the war, as well as the second trilateral agreements that kicked off the process of agreeing concrete forms of establishing economic activities, blockade lifting are working in the interests of all parties concerned," he added.

Schmid voiced support to Lavrov’s position, saying that the OSCE was waiting for a complete report from observers who had monitored the election. She said that assessments would come after a new government is formed in Armenia.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to the Central Election Commission, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party won 53.92% of the vote. Kocharyan’s Armenia bloc scored 21.04% of votes and the I Have Honor bloc led by another former President Serzh Sargsyan won 5.23% of votes. The voter turnout was 49.4%