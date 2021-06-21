Duma elections must rule out all doubts regarding legitimacy of outcome — Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma electoral campaign must be carried out in a way that would rule out all doubts regarding the legitimacy of its outcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with lawmakers on Monday.

"It is less than three months before the elections, and it is our joint responsibility to carry out an electoral campaign in a way that would rule out all doubts regarding the legitimacy of its outcome," Putin noted.

It is important for all Russians, for society, for the steady development of the country that the new Duma membership objectively reflects the will of the people, the sovereign choice of the Russian citizen, he underscored.