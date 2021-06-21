Some anti-crisis measures taken during pandemic are indefinite — Putin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the indefinite nature of some of the anti-crisis measures taken in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of our crisis measures are indefinite," he said on Monday. As an example, he cited "a two-fold reduction of the overall rate of insurance premiums for small and medium-sized businesses - from 30% to 15%".

Putin noted that he remembers how the work was carried out in a constant mode, how he appealed to the leaders of the factions, the parliament leadership with a request to make appropriate decisions as soon as possible. "And it was done," the president stressed.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.