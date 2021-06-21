Absence from United Russia's "top five" does not mean politicians' low rating — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The absence of deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin from the top five of the United Russia party's election list does not imply that their performance rating is low, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This by no means signifies that the aforesaid persons' party work is rated as low, absolutely not," the Kremlin spokesman said, when asked if the absence of Medvedev, Sobyanin and Volodin from the top five of United Russia's list in the State Duma elections was evidence of some distrust towards them.

Peskov said that "the party is on the move, it keeps upgrading itself" and "this meets with support."

The June 19 Congress of the United Russia party agreed with President Vladimir Putin's proposal for including in the federal part of its election list Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, chief doctor of the hospital in the Kommunarka neighborhood Denis Protsenko, co-chair of the central headquarters of the All-Russia People's Front Yelena Shmelyova and children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova.

Peskov attributed the choice of these candidates by their authority and also the "requirement for certain rotation and the emergence of new personalities."

The Kremlin spokesman offered no answer if Shoigu and Lavrov would have to go on vacation for the period of the election campaign and asked to put this question to the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry.