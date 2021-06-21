Kremlin wishes results of elections help Armenia reach sustainable development

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin wishes that the Armenian people’s choice at the parliamentary elections would help the country reach the sustainable development trajectory and cope with difficulties, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course, we wish that this choice of the people of Armenia would help it cope with the difficulties the country is experiencing now and reach the sustainable development trajectory," he said when asked how Moscow estimates the results of the country’s elections and what its attitude on cooperation with Yerevan is. "Particularly through the implementation of trilateral agreements that were reached and signed with the participation of Russian President [Vladimir Putin]," Peskov added.

Moscow also sees a solid win of the party of Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Civil Contract, at the elections and congratulates the country’s people on this choice. "We welcome the information of the Central Election Commission of Armenia that the election has taken place. And, of course, we see the Pashinyan party’s solid win. We congratulate the Armenian people on the choice," he said, adding that Armenia is Russia’s closest ally and partner.

Armenia held early parliamentary elections on Sunday. Twenty-five parties and blocs, including acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party and Armenia Alliance led by the country’s second president Robert Kocharyan, were contesting seats in the national legislature. According to the Central Election Commission, with 100% of ballots processed, Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party garnered 53.92% of the vote, followed by former President Robert Kocharyan's bloc with 21.04%. Former President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance failed to clear the 7% threshold suggested for blocs, though it achieved the top third result. Since at least three political forces should be present in the parliament under the country's legislation, I Have Honor will enter the legislative body as it took third place in the election.