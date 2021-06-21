Russia so far has no reason to take US off its ‘unfriendly’ country list — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. There are currently no grounds for Russia to remove the United States from its list of the unfriendly country before the agreements reached at the recent Geneva summit are implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He specified that highest-level meetings "lead to understandings where it is pointless to talk, where a conversation is necessary, where sides categorically disagree with each other and where they can operate in full harmony." "However, any understandings hang in the air without implementation and creation of relevant working mechanisms and without substantive agreements. Leaders cannot speak about details due to the time pressure, they speak conceptually and about general frameworks, while details are discussed later at the working level," Peskov noted.

"Therefore, until this implementation enters into force on the working level and until we see results of [agreements] being implemented, there are no reasons to introduce changes that you mentioned," the spokesman replied to the press question about possibly taking down the US from the unfriendly country list following the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva last Wednesday.

On May 14, Russia published its official government-approved list of foreign states deemed unfriendly by the country. It only includes the United States and the Czech Republic. The document outlined that Prague could employ no more than 19 staffers Russian nationals or third country citizens in its embassy in Russia, while Washington cannot do it at all.