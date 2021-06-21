Iranian election to have positive impact on nuclear deal talks — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the result of the Iranian presidential election will have a positive effect on the talks within the joint commission of Iran and the international quintet (Russia, Britain, Germany, China and France) on the restoration of the joint comprehensive plan of action for the Iranian nuclear program, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asian department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"We hope that the effects will be only positive, and then we will wait and see, what other parties to this agreement will do," Kabulov said in reply to a question.

Iran and the international quintet have been holding face-to-face talks in Vienna since April on restoring the Iranian nuclear agreement to its original shape: the lifting of US sanctions from Iran and Washington's return to the deal. Also, participants in the JCPOA have been holding separate consultations with the US delegation without Iran taking part. All delegations originally hoped to be through with the work at the end of May, and then in the first days of June.

The thirteenth presidential election in Iran's modern history ended Saturday night. A total of 28.9 million took part. Ebrahim Raisi received 17.9 million votes. The Interior Ministry said he was officially recognized the winner.