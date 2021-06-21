Russia certain about constructive relations with Iran after election — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the results of the Iranian presidential election, and expresses the certainty that Moscow-Tehran cooperation will continue in a positive and constructive fashion, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry's second Asian department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Monday.

"We are positive [about the presidential election in Iran], and are certain that our relations will keep developing constructively and steadily as before," Kabulov said.

The thirteenth presidential election in Iran's modern history ended Saturday night. A total of 28.9 million took part. Ebrahim Raisi received 17.9 million votes. The Interior Ministry said he was officially recognized the winner. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Raisi.