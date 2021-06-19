In congratulatory message to Raisi Putin hopes for development of Russian-Iranian ties

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Ebrahim Raisi, who has won Iran’s presidential election, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The relationship between our countries is traditionally friendly and good-neighborly. I hope that your activity in his high position will contribute to the further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, along with partnership cooperation in international affairs," Putin noted.

"It fully meets the interests of the peoples of Russia and Iran and goes in line with the strengthening of regional security and stability," the Russian leader added.

Raisi secured 17.9 million votes in the presidential election. The Iranian Interior Ministry reported that he was recognized as the official winner. Iran’s 30th presidential election ended on Saturday night, with 28.9 million voters casting their ballots.