Consolidation around national agenda is important asset of Russian society, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that consolidation around the national agenda is the country’s most important asset, and the United Russia party plays a crucial role in that.

"Strategic goals, plans, as you know, were outlined in decrees and made more specific in the president’s address to the Federal Assembly," Putin said, adding that all parliamentary parties, non-governmental organizations and civil society take part in their implementation. "Such consolidation around the national agenda is our most important asset. But, of course, it is United Russia as the majority party that plays a crucial role here," he stressed.

According to the president, assuming responsibility, being in the forefront means "working harder and better than others, act much more energetically and persistently." Putin noted that to accomplish that it is necessary to resolve issues that concern citizens quickly, achieve substantive results, value people’s trust and strengthen it.