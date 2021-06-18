Putin congratulates Guterres upon re-election as UN Secretary-General

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres upon his re-election for a second term, the Russian presidential press service said on Friday.

"The UN General Assembly's decision fully confirms your great political authority. I am certain that your activity, as before, will promote greater effectiveness of UN mechanisms and enhance the coordinating role of the UN in world affairs," the Kremlin quotes the message as saying.

Putin confirmed that Russia, as a co-founder and permanent member of the UN Security Council, would continue to work for the solution of the tasks facing the organization.