Russia notes peoples’ right to determine their fate discussing Belarus with US — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian side pointed to the need to respect peoples’ right to determine their destiny without outside interference while discussing Belarus at the Russia-US summit in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"We reaffirmed that we had to be guided by international law, the UN Charter, respect for the sovereign equality of states, respect for peoples’ right to determine their destiny without outside interference," he said, adding that the conversation was "broader than one country."

"Each nation, and it was recognized, has its own history, its own culture, its traditions, its values, and they must be accepted, if not respected, as a given. This is a fact of the modern world, the civilizational diversity of the modern world, which cannot be tarred with the same brush, it is clear to everyone," Lavrov stressed. "That must be taken into account when preparing and agreeing on approaches to those profound and not yet very clearly predictable changes in international affairs, which have swept the whole world, affecting all countries, regardless of whether they call themselves liberal or democratic states or not.".