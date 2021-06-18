NATO facilities near Russia's borders are in focus of special attention — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The deployment of NATO countries' military facilities near Russia's borders is a subject matter of special attention and a reason for proportionate steps to maintain security, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"In any case the creation of the NATO member-countries' military infrastructures near our borders is a reason for our special attention and also for the steps that we take to maintain our security and safeguard our interests," Peskov said in the wake of reports about the possibility Turkey might create a military base in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that under the Shusha Declaration signed with Azerbaijan the possibility might be considered of creating a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan.