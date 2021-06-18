Russia, Belarus agree to coordinate efforts to protect sovereignty — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk have agreed to coordinate efforts for the sake of strengthening the state sovereignty of Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Moscow on Friday.

"In the light of the openly aggressive policies by our counterparts, we agreed to coordinate efforts for the sake of strengthening the state sovereignty of Russia and Belarus and to ensure the national security of our two countries by exerting joint efforts on the basis of the existing international legal agreements," he said.

Lavrov stressed that in Russian-Belarusian bilateral relations, in the first place under the guidance of the prime ministers and on instructions from the presidents of the two countries, efforts were continuing to enhance the effectiveness of integration cooperation within the framework of the Union State and also the Eurasian Economic Union.

"We hope that this work, which is progressing, will be reported to the presidents of our two countries in the near future," Lavrov said.