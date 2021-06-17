Russian presidential order on legislative elections published, enters into force

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The executive order of Russian President Vladimir Putin that officially sets the date of the country’s upcoming legislative elections for September 19, 2021 was published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The federal electoral campaign is launched after the publication of the document in Russia according to law.

On Thursday evening, the Kremlin reported that Putin had signed the order scheduling the legislative elections for the joint voting day on September 19, 2021.