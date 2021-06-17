Senior Russian diplomat gives high marks to Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW, June 18./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov gave high marks to the first face-to-face talks of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, saying the meeting was a summit in every sense of the word.

"It was an active dialogue, rich in terms of contents and specifics, multi-layered. Generally, I note for myself that it was a summit meeting in every sense of this word," Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

Ryabkov told that he would continue to oversee a dialogue on strategic stability with the US.

"I have an instruction from my leadership, minister [Sergey] Lavrov to deal with this," Ryabkov said when asked whether he would remain in charge of the dialogue on strategic stability.

Ryabkov led the Russian delegation at consultations on strategic stability with counterparts from the administration of former US President Donald Trump.