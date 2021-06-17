All US allegations against Russia totally groundless - Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. All Washington’s allegations against Moscow are totally ungrounded, this being one of the fundamental problems in relations with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview for TASS.

"We have no need to explain the red lines to the US. We have long understood what our colleagues in Washington talk about, when they use various language of this or similar meaning. But we don’t even cross these red lines, because all their accusations that we act like we should not are totally ungrounded. And this is one of fundamental problems in relations with the US," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia wants only one thing: a mutually respectful dialogue and joint work, where possible, based on the balance of interests.

"As for our red lines, I think the President [Putin] explained it so clearly for everyone that I don’t think any further comment is necessary. And the talk about where we see the special acuteness of problem in regards to the US’s behavior was quite straightforward and honest in Geneva," the senior diplomat noted.