Russia needs six months to understand if US ready for constructive work — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The willingness of the United States to abandon "vicious business practices" with Russia will be understandable in less than six months, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"I am not taking a specific time range now. I assume that it is less than six months. Then it will be much clearer whether the United States is still ready to leave behind its vicious practices of doing business in a number of areas with Russia," he said.

Ryabkov noted that during this period it would be possible to understand whether the agreements were being implemented and whether understanding was emerging.

"Trust matures in the process of dialogue and the development of practical relations. I tend to agree with those who say that it will take time before we draw a conclusion if agreements and understandings are taking shape in practical life, in reality. Then it will be possible to assess whether we have more confidence or not," the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation pointed out.

The Russian-US summit took place on June 16 in Geneva on the initiative of Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic stability and international matters, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and regulation of regional conflicts.