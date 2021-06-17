Russia hopes new NATO strategy to reflect reality, not fantasies — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the new NATO Strategic Concept will reflect the actual reality instead of fantasies of member states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"To be honest, we want to hope that [the Concept] will reflect the actual reality of our time, not fantasies of some member states of the alliance," she said.

She noted that the outcome of the NATO summit revealed that the alliance cannot "manage without a threat from the East."

"Otherwise, they have to change something fundamentally [within NATO itself]," she concluded.

According to earlier reports, NATO has commenced the development of the new Strategic Concept, which will be adopted at the 2022 NATO summit in Spain. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new Concept will be compiled with consideration of challenges originating from Russia and China.

The Strategic Concept is the basic document that defines tasks and goals of NATO development for next 10 years or more. The current Concept was adopted during the 2010 summit in Lisbon. In the current document, relations between NATO and Russia are described as "strategic partnership".