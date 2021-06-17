Arms race is not Russia’s initiative — Putin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. An arms race is unfolding either covertly or openly but not by Russia’s initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking about the results of his negotiations with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, the Russian leader pointed out that they had managed to understand each other’s positions on key issues. As Putin pointed out, there are areas that are of "top priority and interest" for both sides.

"This relates to the problem of restraining an arms race: it is actually taking place either covertly or openly but not by our initiative," the head of state said at a meeting with graduates of the personnel reserve program of the Higher School of State Governance.

Among other such issues, Putin mentioned regional conflicts, including the situation in Afghanistan. "The American troops are leaving Afghanistan. This is quite close to our borders and a Russian military base is stationed in Tajikistan. The issue is how we will build relations in this area and how we will ensure security in the region," the Russian leader said.

This is a very important issue, Putin stressed. Problems related to the environment and climate change also remain a priority for both countries, he added. "In this regard, [it is important] how we will build work in the Arctic, where the Northern Sea Route is opening for year-round navigation," the Russian president said.

There are a lot of issues that Russia and the United States should think about together and "make sure that they avoid conflicts and instead take joint efforts to come to solutions that will benefit" both countries, Putin pointed out. "Both sides have such concerns. But when people do not talk at all, ever more mutual claims and concerns arise where there could have not emerged," the Russian president stressed.