Kremlin says Putin has correct information on Navalny’s FBK

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has correct information on Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which is recognized as an NGO with the status of a foreign agent and an extremist organization in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Peskov commented on Putin’s remark that the FBK had given instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails. "The president has that information that he has," Peskov said, in a comment on a journalist’s remark that judging by Putin’s words on the FBK there was an impression that the Russian leader was misinformed.

"The president has correct information," Peskov noted. Meanwhile, he gave no details on what Putin knew about the FBK. "No, I cannot share the details with you."

At the press conference after his Geneva summit with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Putin said the Anti-Corruption Foundation publicly called for mass unrest and involved underage persons in it. Also, it gave public instructions on making Molotov cocktails to be used against law enforcement agents and also disclosed police officers’ personal data, Putin said.

He recalled that the United States had passed legislation saying the US would support certain political organizations in Russia. "At the same time Washington declared Russia as an adversary and said in public that Russia's development would be contained. The question is what kind of political organizations are the United States and other members of the Western community are to support if one remembers that they also fund them? But their activity is not outlawed altogether. They can work further on. Being listed as a foreign agent does not terminate the activity of this or that organization. But if the organization in question is extremist, then it is a totally different matter," Putin said.