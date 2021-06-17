No US proposals in Geneva on possible Navalny swap, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The United States did not voice any proposals at the Geneva summit on swapping Russian blogger Alexei Navalny for some of the Russian nationals jailed in the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Thursday.

"No, there was no such conversation, no such proposals were voiced," Peskov said.

Answering a question if Navalny could be added to the list of prisoners, who could be swapped by Russia and the US, Peskov said this was possible "if it turns out that he is a US national and he is working for special services, to be more precise, if this is officially confirmed by the Americans."

In general, according to the Kremlin spokesman the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, discussed the Navalny issue during the one-on-one talks and the content of such discussions "is never revealed word for word." "The issue was mentioned by the US president and then there was an answer of the Russian president, nothing more."

The reporters asked Peskov to clarify why at the press conference in Geneva Putin said that Navalny had chosen to leave Russia although he was in a coma when he was airlifted and could not take this decision according to his own wish.

"This is just a figure of speech. Everyone knows well the sequence of all this, who did not appear and at what moment and what letters and norms of the law were not observed. So here I would not absolutely stick to the sequence," he noted.

According to him, Putin did not have the goal in this statement for the media to "reconstruct the exact sequence." "The president spoke not about the exact sequence of events but about the principle, and in this case there was no inaccuracy.".