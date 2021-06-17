Russia, US should hurry to enter into strategic stability talks — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are aware that they should hurry to enter into strategic stability and arms control negotiations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Thursday, as he looked back on Wednesday's meeting of the two countries' leaders in Geneva.

In reply to a question, the Kremlin official said the two leaders did not pursue the aim of negotiating arms reductions.

"Nobody even tried. It is a process that will involve a tremendous number of experts from various agencies," he said. "There is the understanding that a discussion on strategic stability and arms control should be launched as soon as possible."

"Yes, the treaty [Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms - New START] has been prolonged, but time is shrinking like the magic skin," Peskov stressed. "This issue is too complex to be dealt with at the last moment".