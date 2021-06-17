Russian, US militaries need to maintain dialogue in Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The dialogue between the Russian and US militaries on Syria is important and needs to be maintained, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Thursday, speaking about the results of the Russia-US summit.

Both presidents touched upon the situation in Syria at their summit in Geneva, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"As for Syria, it was stated that even despite a very complex period in our bilateral relations, our military still managed and manages to maintain a dialogue there," the Russian presidential spokesman explained.

In Peskov’s estimate, this is "a very important dialogue from the de-confliction point of view." "It is necessary to further maintain it, simply in the interests of normal security, i.e., from the viewpoint that the militaries of the two countries are staying at one place," Peskov noted.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to disclose other details of the talk on this issue. "Listen, do you want me to retell you all the negotiations?" he joked. "That's what presidential talks are for, to be non-public," he said.

The Russian and US leaders also touched upon the issue of Afghanistan at their summit, Peskov said but declined to give details.