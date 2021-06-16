US delegation seemed unaware of restrictions on RT when discussing Radio Liberty — Putin

GENEVA, June 16./TASS/. US President Joe Biden raised the issue of the activity in Russia of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia). Meanwhile, the US delegation may have been unaware of the earlier imposed similar restrictions on Russian media outlets in the US, President Vladimir Putin said after the summit talks in Geneva on Wednesday.

"For example, President Biden raised the issue of the activity in Russia of Radio Liberty, which we recognized as a foreign agent," Putin said. "I got the impression that the members of the American delegation did not know that we have only two media outlets that work for the foreign audience - Russia Today and Sputnik," Putin said.

"Meanwhile, Russia Today complies with all requirements of the American regulator and law, it gets registered accordingly and so on, despite facing quite a lot of problems with recruiting personnel, with financial transactions," Putin told journalists after summit talks with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Putin said that he had discussed this with Biden. "I hope that we will manage to arrange work on that track through the foreign ministry as well," he stressed.