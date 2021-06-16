Compromises can be found in prisoner swap with the US, says Putin

GENEVA, June 16./TASS/. Russia and the US can find certain compromises on the issue of Russians jailed in the US and US nationals serving a prison term in Russia, President Vladimir Putin told journalists after the Russia-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

"We spoke about this. President [of the US Joe] Biden raised this issue in relation to American citizens imprisoned in the Russian Federation. We discussed this. Certain compromises can be found in this regard," the Russian leader said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State will work towards this," Putin stressed.

A summit between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, was held in Geneva on Wednesday. The idea of a summit meeting was initiated by Washington.