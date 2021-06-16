Czech official faces reprimand for supporting Russia in social networks — Zakharova

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Czech Republic's Ministry of Regional Development has warned its employee with a reprimand for posting a comment in the social networks to the effect the world reaction to the 2014 MH17 flight disaster over Ukraine was a "conspiracy against Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her Telegram-channel on Wednesday.

"He can be argued and disagreed with or the other way round, but the resource opted for a very simple solution by merely blocking the person's access to the portal, and the government ministry, where he works, warned its employee he may be disciplined. This is not exactly what one calls democracy," Zakharova said.

Also, she stressed that on the eve of Russia Day the social network Facebook blocked the page of the Russian embassy in Slovakia.

"It's easy to guess why - Bratislava has begun vaccination with Sputnik V, and the embassy covered this process very actively and in a very friendly way. Somebody got very angry," Zakharova said. "You should also add the fact that the number of subscribers doubled in just six months, and there were many stories about Crimea. The reaction followed very soon - the account was blocked".