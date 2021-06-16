Putin arrives at Villa La Grange where Russia-US summit will take place

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Villa La Grange in Geneva where the Russian-US summit will take place in a Russian-made Aurus limousine. He was greeted by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

After the arrival of US President Joe Biden, Parmelin will deliver a welcome speech, after which Putin and Biden will begin negotiations.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the two presidents would discuss the current state of bilateral relations and their prospects, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.