Russia has many questions about bilateral relations to ask US — Peskov

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Bilateral relations will be among the issues that the leaders of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will touch upon at their negotiations in Geneva on Wednesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the federal television channel Rossiya-1 on Wednesday.

"As far as the topics are concerned, of course, the leaders will discuss bilateral relations among other things. We have many questions about bilateral relations to ask the US," he said.

Also, Putin and Biden will discuss strategic stability and arms control.

"Cooperation in tackling regional conflicts and interaction in resistance to the coronavirus pandemic, which is continuing," Peskov said about some other items on the agenda.

"And, of course, it is impossible to sidestep climate issues. The agenda is extremely vast," he concluded.