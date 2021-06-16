Russian delegation at Geneva summit leaves for venue of the meeting

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation at the Russia-US summit has left the Mandarin Oriental hotel, and is heading to the venue of the meeting - Villa La Grange, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not arrived in Geneva yet, but upon arrival he will head directly to the venue of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the two presidents would discuss the current state of bilateral relations and their prospects, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.