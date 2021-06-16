Russia sees both softer US rhetoric and "notes of containment" on the part of US — Kremlin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow sees softer rhetoric on the part of Washington in the run-up to Wednesday’s meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is certainly a positive signal. However, there are also notes of the policy of containment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One.

Ahead of his meeting with Putin in Geneva, Biden held talks with his EU counterparts during his first European tour. "That does not change the Americans’ negotiating positions [at the Russia-US summit] in any way," he said, responding to a question on the issue. "On the contrary, the issue at hand is the clear signals that were sent to Moscow on the eve of the Russian-American talks."

According to Peskov, there has been more "more rhetoric in favor of the need for dialogue" on the part of Washington. "Which is undoubtedly positive news, and that will be taken into account by the president," he said. At the same time, "there are still notes in favor of the need to talk with Moscow through containment, through pressure and so on."

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow continued to hear that it "would have to pay the price for this and for that," which does not improve the general atmosphere.

"But I repeat: both sides have an intention to talk — both President Putin and President Biden. In order to understand how their opinions differ, how critical disagreements between the Russian Federation and the United States are, it is necessary to sit down and talk, and this will happen today," he concluded.