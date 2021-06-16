Russian envoy hopes Geneva summit will help restore ties with US as far as possible

THE UNITED NATIONS, June 16. / TASS /. The Russian-US summit in Geneva on Wednesday is going to show whether the US will be able to drop its ‘highly likely’ accusations in order to restore relations with Russia to the extent possible, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on his Twitter page.

"In a few hours, we will find out what is more important for American partners: common sense or geopolitical calculations. Let us hope the ‘highly likely’ accusations will give way to expert discussions based on facts about how to fix what can still be fixed," Polyansky noted.

The talks of the Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be held at the Villa La Grange in Geneva. The first meeting will be between Biden, Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Then the meeting will expand with delegation members. The talks are expected to last about four or five hours. It will be the first Russian-US summit since Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.