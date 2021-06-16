Time for arms control talks is running out, Kremlin warns

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. It is necessary to start arms control talks without delay as time is running out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One.

"Yes, the treaty [New START] was extended, the Biden administration made this political decision. This is a positive fact, but time is running out like the Skin of Shagreen [La Peau de chagrin, a novel by French writer Honore de Balzac]. There is a pressing need to launch talks," Peskov said, stressing that this would be a comprehensive and very challenging conversation.

Now, the question is how and when to start these talks and on their particular framework. "This is what the two presidents are to agree on today," he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that strategic stability and arms control are delicate and complex issues. "In this case, this is already a substance that is beyond our bilateral relations. This concerns the entire world," he stated.