Drafting of global information crime convention begins — Russian diplomat

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, June 15. /TASS/. The drafting of the comprehensive information crime convention that was launched officially under the UN auspices is expected to be completed within two and a half years, Russian Foreign Ministry official Dmitry Bukin said on Tuesday.

"The development of this comprehensive convention on countering information crime in the framework of the Russia-initiated special intergovernmental committee has been finally launched. This step demonstrates that the international community understands the seriousness of the threat that cybercrime poses and that there is no alternative to the UN forum as a platform to draft the necessary universal international rules to fight this global threat," Bukin said when speaking at the 12th international IT forum with participation of BRICS and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) members.

He underlined that Russia proposed rules of the committee’s work which allow "bringing together at the negotiating tables even those countries that initially opposed this idea, who voted against the resolution of the UN General Assembly" to crease this body. "In short, the Russian vision of how the first universal convention on fighting cybercrime should be created was accepted," the diplomat added, noting that this document is expected to be ready within two and a half years.