Russian, US delegations to Geneva summit to include about 800 people, newspaper reports

GENEVA, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian and US delegations to the Geneva summit will include about 800 people in total, the Tagblatt newspaper informed on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, about 1,000 military officers and about 900 policemen will ensure security in the city during the summit. Law enforcement officers will be drafted both from Geneva and from other Swiss cantons. Some 3,000 media representatives are expected to participate in the summit, the newspaper writes.

The Swiss Air Force is closely monitoring the country’s airspace in cooperation with the Italian and French air forces. The security zone includes not just Geneva, but a part of the French airspace as well. Air defense systems have been placed by Lake Geneva, not far from the La Grange villa, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will hold talks on Wednesday.

Biden will arrive in Geneva on Tuesday at 16:15 local time (17:15 Moscow time). In the evening, he will meet with the Swiss president and foreign minister. The US president will reside at the InterContinental Geneve five-star hotel.

The Geneva summit will be held on Washington’s initiative. According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the 46th US president took office.