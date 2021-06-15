Putin handling domestic issues amid preparations for meeting with Biden — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to keep an eye on domestic issues amid preparations for a meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Putin is working in the Kremlin today as preparations for tomorrow’s summit are in the final stage. Apart from that, domestic affairs remain a focus of attention," he said. Peskov specified that the president was holding "various working meetings" on Tuesday.

In particular, "Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov will present a report to him." Peskov noted that "exams are underway in schools, besides, summer is the time to get ready for September 1, the start of a new academic year." This is why the parties will talk about "main issues related to the education field."

"In addition, you can see that the coronavirus situation is tense, and Kravtsov has already said that exams will continue without changes, but still, it is a good opportunity for him to once again report to the president about how the process is being organized," the Kremlin spokesman added. "Tomorrow, Putin will work in Geneva, and Thursday will be another working day in Moscow," Peskov added.