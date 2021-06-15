Lavrov highlights role of Russia-UNESCO cooperation in promoting tourism

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and UNESCO helps promote tourism across Russian regions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian Council of Regional Heads on Tuesday.

"Dialogue with UNESCO is thriving, it has become a tool of humanitarian diplomacy and a driver for the development of tourism. In this regard, I would particularly like to mention the Bashkortostan, Altai, Dagestan, Tatarstan, Yugra [Khanty-Mansiysk] and Yakutia [Sakha] regions," he pointed out.

Lavrov noted that the International Year of Indigenous Languages was marked in 2019 at Russia’s initiative. "The UN General Assembly decided to proclaim the period 2022-2032 as the International Decade of the Indigenous Languages. A comprehensive plan of action under this initiative is being developed by the Federal Agency for Nationalities," the top diplomat added.

"I am sure that given the experience that Russian regions have in preserving and promoting cultural, historical and linguistic heritage, they should actively engage in these efforts. We will facilitate these activities," the Russian foreign minister stressed.