Kremlin views all measures to step up anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Russia as useful

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. A process of the mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection in Russia can be stepped up, and all measures in this regard are useful, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Peskov replied in affirmative to a question, whether it was possible to speak about measures aimed at bolstering the public awareness concerning the anti-COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"[Russian] regions are already resorting to such measures, and each region does it in its own way as the presidential decree, which empowered heads of the regions with the special authority in regard to the pandemic, is still in force," Peskov said.

The presidential spokesman stated that "regions are resorting to measures, which they deem to be necessary, as they follow this decree and execute their special authorities".

"Under the current situation all measures, which are aimed to step up the process of the vaccination, are definitely useful," he added.