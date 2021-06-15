Russia-US relations close to critical, summit to help reach understanding — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The state of Russia-US relations is close to critical, and the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Joe Biden in Geneva should help them reach understanding on some issues, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"During it (the meeting), if not agreements, then an understanding between the presidents will be reached. Of course, this will influence the further development of Russian-American relations, which are now at a dead end, the situation is close to critical, and something should be done, of course, in this context," the presidential aide told journalists.

As the Kremlin and the White House reported earlier, the meeting of Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.