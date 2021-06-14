Putin rejects accusations of attempted murder of Navalny

NEW YORK, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is not involved in assassination of political opponents, which is also true regarding last year’s incident with Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"We don't have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody," he said when asked whether he ordered Alexei Navalny's assassination, noting that "such decisions in this country are not made by President."

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020, after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He was later airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. The German authorities claimed that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that no poisonous substances were detected in Navalny’s body prior to his transfer to Berlin.

The blogger was wanted for repeatedly violating his probation over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court sentenced Navalny to an actual prison term of 3.5 years.