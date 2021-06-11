EU-US summit will be routine event, Russian envoy believes

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The summit of the leaders of 27 EU member states and the UE will not be a full-scale event, but a routine one, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview Friday.

"I believe that this will be a routine event. […] This will not be a full-scale event, with participation of all EU member states’ leaders. This will be a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, with European Commission President [Ursula] von der Leyen, with, of course, participation of EU High Representative [Josep] Borrell," he said.

Chizhov also noted that the summit of leaders of the EU member states and the US will be a much smaller event, compared to the NATO summit.

"The NATO summit, however, will be rather short. It is planned to last only 2.5 hours," he noted.

The EU-US summit will take place on June 15 in Brussels.