Russia-EU relations tend to degrade further, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the EU are in an abnormal state and tend to degrade further, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview Friday.

"Our relations are, of course, in an abnormal state, and, alas, tend to degrade even further," he said.

"In the recent years, we have not closed a single negotiations track, we have not lowered a single bar. We are ready to engage in a dialogue on a wide array of matters, on many fields, but, of course, a dialog that is equal and mutually respectful," he added.

The envoy noted that the EU authorities prepare a strategic review of relations with Russia.

"Once it is ready, we would be able to evaluate it in substance," he said.

According to Chizhov, there is currently no certainty regarding the timeframe for this review’s presentation, which indicates persistent disagreements between the EU countries.

Russia-EU summits

The restoration of Russia-EU summits is possible, but it will obviously not happen in the nearest future, Russian Permanent Representative to EU said.

"It is possible in theory. I hope that we will return to it sooner or later. It is also obvious that this happen neither today nor tomorrow," the envoy said.

"It’s a kind of tango that takes not two, but twenty-seven on the other side," Chizhov underscored.

Russia and EU held a total of 32 summits since the 1997 Agreement on partnership and cooperation has entered into effect. The last summit took place in 2014 in Brussels.